In Pics: Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Look Radiant At Their Wedding

On 4 June, actor Yami Gautam and Uri director Aditya Dhar surprised their followers with their wedding announcement. After sharing a picture in the announcement post, Yami took to social media to share more glimpses from the ceremony.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen in an orange suit with henna adorned hands, and husband Aditya sits next to her in a blue jacket in one. In the caption, she wrote, “’O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you’ – Lalleshwari.”