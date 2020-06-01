Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of the duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Sunday, 31 May. The 42-year-old musician was suffering from heart and kidney problems, according to a report by PTI. Sajid confirmed to the news agency that his brother died of cardiac arrest. “Wajid passed away due to cardiac arrest”, said Sajid adding that Wajid did test positive for coronavirus. Sajid Khan and Wajid Khan’s family arrived at the Versova Kabrastan to perform Wajid’s last rites. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.