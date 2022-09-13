ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Violence Ensues After Protesting BJP Workers and Kolkata Police Clash
Purported BJP workers also resorted to stone-pelting in Howrah's Santraganchi.
Following clashes with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, the Kolkata Police resorted to lathicharge and using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters on Tuesday, 13 September.
Purported BJP workers also resorted to stone-pelting in Howrah's Santraganchi amid the clashes.
The BJP had decided to march to state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Kolkata as part of a protest over alleged corruption by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×