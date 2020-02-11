In Pics: Vicky and Janhvi Walk the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020
Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor at ‘Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020.&nbsp;
Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor at ‘Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Quint Entertainment
Photos

The Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 has kicked off in all its glory and the first celebrities to walk the ramp are Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi looked stunning in a colourful off-shoulder gown. Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a kurta and long coat. The duo wore outfits designed by Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal. Kajol’s sister Tanishaa was among the guests who attended the show.

Take a look at the photos:

  • 07
    Janhvi Kapoor walks the ramp for Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020.
    Janhvi Kapoor walks the ramp for Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Janhvi looks stunning in a colourful off-shoulder dress.&nbsp;
    Janhvi looks stunning in a colourful off-shoulder dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in a black and white outfit.&nbsp;
    Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in a black and white outfit. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Vicky and Janhvi strike a pose.&nbsp;
    Vicky and Janhvi strike a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Designers Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal, who designed the actors’ outfits. &nbsp;
    Designers Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal, who designed the actors’ outfits.  (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    The team poses for the shutterbugs.&nbsp;
    The team poses for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Tanishaa Mukerji at the event.&nbsp;
    Tanishaa Mukerji at the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

