In Pics: Vicky and Janhvi Walk the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020

The Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 has kicked off in all its glory and the first celebrities to walk the ramp are Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi looked stunning in a colourful off-shoulder gown. Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a kurta and long coat. The duo wore outfits designed by Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal. Kajol’s sister Tanishaa was among the guests who attended the show.

