In Pics: Varun, Shraddha Attend ‘Street Dancer 3D’ Screening
A day before the release of Street Dancer 3D, the cast of the film attended a special screening in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan arrived with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Shraddha Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were also there. Take a look:
Street Dancer 3D reunites Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in their third dance film together. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. It also stars Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Shakti Mohan.
