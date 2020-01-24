In Pics: Varun, Shraddha Attend ‘Street Dancer 3D’ Screening
A day before the release of Street Dancer 3D, the cast of the film attended a special screening in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan arrived with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Shraddha Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were also there. Take a look:

  • 05
    Varun Dhawan arrives with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.
    Varun Dhawan arrives with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Shraddha Kapoor looks fabulous in the dress.
    Shraddha Kapoor looks fabulous in the dress.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    We wonder what Varun’s pointing at.
    We wonder what Varun’s pointing at.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’souza.
    Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’souza.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Actor Varun Sharma.
    Actor Varun Sharma.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Street Dancer 3D reunites Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in their third dance film together. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. It also stars Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Shakti Mohan.

