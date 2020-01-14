Pics: Varun, Shraddha Dance It off for ‘Street Dancer 3’ in Mumbai
Street Dancer 3D reunites Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in their third dance film together.
Street Dancer 3D reunites Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in their third dance film together. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

As the release of upcoming film Street Dancer 3 draws closer, the lead cast is busy prepping and promoting it across the city. Street Dancer 3 stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Both the actors were spotted at the Mithibai College in Mumbai on Monday. They were both dressed in all-black outfits that looked dangerous and edgy.

Take a look:

  • 07
    The cast of the film arrives for the event.
    The cast of the film arrives for the event.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Street Dancer 3 stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
    Street Dancer 3 stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Actors spotted at the Mithibai College in Mumbai.
    Actors spotted at the Mithibai College in Mumbai.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    The lead cast is seated and watching something.
    The lead cast is seated and watching something.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    They had a fun time promoting the film in Mumbai.
    They had a fun time promoting the film in Mumbai.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Varun and Shraddha dance it off on the stage.
    Varun and Shraddha dance it off on the stage.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Shraddha poses for the shutterbugs.
    Shraddha poses for the shutterbugs.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Street Dancer 3D reunites Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in their third dance film together. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. It also stars Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Shakti Mohan.

