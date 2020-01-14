Pics: Varun, Shraddha Dance It off for ‘Street Dancer 3’ in Mumbai
As the release of upcoming film Street Dancer 3 draws closer, the lead cast is busy prepping and promoting it across the city. Street Dancer 3 stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Both the actors were spotted at the Mithibai College in Mumbai on Monday. They were both dressed in all-black outfits that looked dangerous and edgy.
Take a look:
Street Dancer 3D reunites Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in their third dance film together. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. It also stars Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Shakti Mohan.
