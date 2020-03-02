In Pics: Sara, Varun, Akshay Attend ‘Coolie No.1’ Wrap Up Party
Varun, Sara, Akshay at Coolie No.1 wrap up party. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The shoot of Coolie No.1 was wrapped up recently, and director David Dhawan hosted a wrap-up party to celebrate the same. Film’s leading actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan attended the party, along with Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, Alaya F, Manish Malhotra and others. Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the 1995 film by the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, and was also directed by David Dhawan.

Take a look at the pictures:

    Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful in a co-ord outfit. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Director David Dhawan hosted the wrap up party for Coolie No.1(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Varun Dhawan donned a statement orange neon jacket. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Varun and Sara strike a pose. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Akshay Kumar also attended the wrap-up party. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were also present at the party.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Karisma Kapoor starred in the original Coolie No.1(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Alaya F smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also made an appearance. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Jaaved Jaffery at the wrap-up party. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

