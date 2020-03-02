In Pics: Sara, Varun, Akshay Attend ‘Coolie No.1’ Wrap Up Party

The shoot of Coolie No.1 was wrapped up recently, and director David Dhawan hosted a wrap-up party to celebrate the same. Film’s leading actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan attended the party, along with Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, Alaya F, Manish Malhotra and others. Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the 1995 film by the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, and was also directed by David Dhawan.

