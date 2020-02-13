Pics: Varun Dhawan & Family Spotted at Natasha Dalal’s Residence

On 12 February, Varun Dhawan and his family were spotted arriving at Natasha Dalal’s residence in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan arrived with his parents. KJo and Manish Malhotra were also spotted.

Naturally, this sparked several reports speculating that the couple’s families probably met together for their roka ceremony. However, late on Wednesday night, Varun Dhawan clarified on Twitter that the get together was for a birthday party. He tweeted, “Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers.”