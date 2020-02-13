Pics: Varun Dhawan & Family Spotted at Natasha Dalal’s Residence
Varun Dhawan with father David and Karan Johar.
Varun Dhawan with father David and Karan Johar.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Pics: Varun Dhawan & Family Spotted at Natasha Dalal’s Residence

On 12 February, Varun Dhawan and his family were spotted arriving at Natasha Dalal’s residence in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan arrived with his parents. KJo and Manish Malhotra were also spotted.

Naturally, this sparked several reports speculating that the couple’s families probably met together for their roka ceremony. However, late on Wednesday night, Varun Dhawan clarified on Twitter that the get together was for a birthday party. He tweeted, “Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers.”

Take a look at the images below:

    Varun Dhawan arrives at Natasha Dalal’s residence.
    Varun Dhawan arrives at Natasha Dalal’s residence.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Varun Dhawan spotted&nbsp;
    Varun Dhawan spotted (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Karan Johar dressed in black. Is it for a special occasion?
    Karan Johar dressed in black. Is it for a special occasion?(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra pose together.
    Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra pose together.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan spotted.
    Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan spotted.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Pulkid Malhotra dressed up for the night.
    Pulkid Malhotra dressed up for the night.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Varun&nbsp; Dhawan’s mother arrives.
    Varun  Dhawan’s mother arrives.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

