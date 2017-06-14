Exclusive Photos of the Ravaged Uphaar Cinema 

13 June 1997: The Sunny Deol-starrer Border had hit the screens. The film was a hit. Like everyone else, the crowd at the Uphaar Cinema in New Delhi’s Green Park area was eager to catch the first-day, first-show of the film. Around 4:55 pm that day, a spark in the transformer on the ground floor of Uphaar caused a fire. The fire quickly spread, and toxic smoke filled the pitch-dark auditorium, turning it into a gas chamber.

Here are a few photos from the site of the blaze, taken 21 years after the tragedy.