ADVERTISEMENT
Three Years to the Siege at Jamia University: Recalling the Night Through Photos
The street that runs through the heart of the campus was littered with pelted stones and vandalised vehicles.
The Quint reported from ground zero on that fateful day bringing you all the details of what transpired through the night of the violence. This photo story was first published on 15 December 2021 – and it has been republished from the archives to mark three years of the attack on Jamia Millia Islamia University campus by the Delhi Police.
ADVERTISEMENT
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Published:
Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×