Sir Edmund Hillary (right) and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay smile after their legendary ascent of Mount Everest (summit to the right of Hillary’s head) at camp in Thyangboche, Nepal during the first interview with both men after their quest with Reuters special correspondent Peter Jackson in this file photo taken 6 June, 1953.
(Photo: Reuters)
68 Years Since Mt Everest was Conquered
It’s been 68 years since Edmund Hillary & Tenzing Norgay conquered the Everest. A look at the journey in pictures.
(It’s been 68 years since the world’s highest point, Mt Everest, was conquered! To mark the feat, The Quint is republishing this article from its archives, originally published on 29 March 2015.)
Exactly 68 years ago, at 11:30 am on 29 May 1953, Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal become the first mountaineers to scale Mount Everest, which at 8,848 metres above sea level is the highest point on earth.
Take a look at some of the rare pictures that illustrate the fascinating journey of the first Everesters and the formidable mountain they conquered.
