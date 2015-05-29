68 Years Since Mt Everest was Conquered 

Exactly 68 years ago, at 11:30 am on 29 May 1953, Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal become the first mountaineers to scale Mount Everest, which at 8,848 metres above sea level is the highest point on earth.

Take a look at some of the rare pictures that illustrate the fascinating journey of the first Everesters and the formidable mountain they conquered.