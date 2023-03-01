In Photos: The Many Gates of Delhi
After the Mughals, the British assumed control. They established themselves in the gates constructed by emperors.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
With the advent of the Delhi Sultanate, the last dynasty of Tomara started to decline. This laid the groundwork for Mughal dominance in India until the British took control. The Mughals ruled for more than 200 years and established themselves through the gates and monuments they built.
The southern gate of Delhi's walled city, Delhi Gate, is similar in design to the Kashmiri Gate. It connects Delhi's ancient and new cities and is built in the middle of the road.
The Red Fort's primary entry gate is Lahori Gate. Shah Jahan commissioned Ustad Ahmad Lahori to build Lahori Gate after he completed the Taj Mahal in 1632. The building was finished in 1648 and was made of red and white marble since these were the Emperor's favourite colours.
Purana Qila, near Pragati Maidan, was erected in 1538 by the second Mughal Emperors Humayun and Sher Shah Suri. During partition in August 1947, it operated as a refugee camp for people affected by the riots.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.