The Seasoned Workers of Khari Baoli, Asia's Largest Spice Souk

The word “Bazaar” originated from the Persian word “Bazar” where it referred to a town's public market, is now has a vernacular acceptance throughout the world.

Khari Baoli in Delhi was established in 17th century by one of Shah Jahan's wife Fatehpuri Begum. It is the largest outdoor wholesale spice market in Asia.

'Baoli', means a step well, and ‘Khari’ or ‘Khara’ translates to salty, thereby translating the meaning of Khari Baoli to a salty water step well. However, the presently it is totally the opposite of what it was, there is neither water nor any well. Khari Baoli has transformed into a hub of exotic, spices, herbs, dry fruits, nuts and rice.

A bit west of Chandni Market you will find yourself on Khari Baoli Road.