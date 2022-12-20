ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: How a Flower Market in Delhi's Ghazipur Comes Alive Before Dawn
This one-of-its-kind flower market is located near the Anand Vihar metro station.
One morning, The Quint visited one of the most popular flower markets in the country – in Delhi's Ghazipur. Home to hundreds of florists and their finest flowers, the market comes alive even before the sun comes up.
Here's a glimpse of the early morning hustle and bustle of the Ghazipur flower market.
