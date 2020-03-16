In Pics: Tara Sutaria, Diana Penty Walk the Ramp at a Fashion Show
Tara Sutaria, Diana Penty and Sayani Gupta at Bombay Times fashion week.&nbsp;
Tara Sutaria, Diana Penty and Sayani Gupta at Bombay Times fashion week. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

In Pics: Tara Sutaria, Diana Penty Walk the Ramp at a Fashion Show

The Bombay Times Fashion Week saw Bollywood celebs walk the ramp in their stylish best. Diana Penty, Tara Sutaria, Sayani Gupta were among the showstoppers on the third day of the event. While Diana Penty looked gorgeous in a navy blue skirt, Sayani Gupta stunned in a saree. Tara Sutaria stole the show in an ornate lehenga.

Check out the photos:

  • 06
    Tara Sutaria stole the show in a beije lehenga on the third day of a fashion show.&nbsp;
    Tara Sutaria stole the show in a beije lehenga on the third day of a fashion show. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Diana Penty looks gorgeous in an embroidered navy blue skirt.&nbsp;
    Diana Penty looks gorgeous in an embroidered navy blue skirt. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Sayani Gupta, who was the showstopper for designers Dev R Nil, stunned in a saree.&nbsp;
    Sayani Gupta, who was the showstopper for designers Dev R Nil, stunned in a saree. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Saqib Saleem looked dapper in a printed blazer paired with identical trousers. &nbsp;
    Saqib Saleem looked dapper in a printed blazer paired with identical trousers.  (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Sayani Gupta, Diana Penty and Saqib Saleem with their designers.&nbsp;
    Sayani Gupta, Diana Penty and Saqib Saleem with their designers. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Sayani Gupta with Dev R Nil.&nbsp;
    Sayani Gupta with Dev R Nil. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

