Rekha, Vidya Balan and Sunny Leone at Bollywood Calendar Launch

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s Bollywood calendar launch, which has become an annual affair, took place on Monday night in Mumbai. Actors Rekha, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar and Sunny Leone were some of the celebrities who attended the event to get a first glimpse of the calendar. Ratnani along with his family posed with the actors and some of the guests also got to pose with their photographs from the calendar. One of Bollywood’s most popular photographers since over two decades, Ratnani’s calendar has become a notable showbiz event which has been attended by some of the biggest stars over the years.

Though the celebrity attendance seemed to be rather low key this year, we’re sure photographs on the calendar will remain as stunning as ever. Here’s a look at the stars who made it to the 2020 calendar launch: