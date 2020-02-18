Rekha, Vidya Balan and Sunny Leone at Bollywood Calendar Launch
Photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s Bollywood calendar launch, which has become an annual affair, took place on Monday night in Mumbai. Actors Rekha, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar and Sunny Leone were some of the celebrities who attended the event to get a first glimpse of the calendar. Ratnani along with his family posed with the actors and some of the guests also got to pose with their photographs from the calendar. One of Bollywood’s most popular photographers since over two decades, Ratnani’s calendar has become a notable showbiz event which has been attended by some of the biggest stars over the years.

Though the celebrity attendance seemed to be rather low key this year, we’re sure photographs on the calendar will remain as stunning as ever. Here’s a look at the stars who made it to the 2020 calendar launch:

    Rekha with photographer Dabboo Ratnani and his daughter at the calendar launch.
    Rekha with photographer Dabboo Ratnani and his daughter at the calendar launch.
    Vidya Balan poses with her photograph.
    Vidya Balan poses with her photograph.
    Bhumi Pednekar makes an appearance.
    Bhumi Pednekar makes an appearance.
    Sunny Leone is all smiles.
    Sunny Leone is all smiles.
    Jackie Shroff poses with Dabboo Ratnani, family and friends.
    Jackie Shroff poses with Dabboo Ratnani, family and friends.
    Isha Koppikar was there too.
    Isha Koppikar was there too.
    Mirror mirror on the wall... says Jackie Shroff.
    Mirror mirror on the wall... says Jackie Shroff.
    Rekha poses solo.
    Rekha poses solo.

