'Amazing First Day': Sunny Leone Dazzles In Green At Cannes 2023 In First Pics

Sunny Leone is currently appearing for interviews in regard to her new film, 'Kennedy' at Cannes 2023.

Sunny Leone is all set to mark her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Ahead of her debut, the gorgeous actor posted some pictures of herself at the French Riviera. She captioned the post, “Amazing first-day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy.” The actor stunned in a green dress as she did interviews for the new upcoming film Kennedy.

Topics:  Sunny Leone   Cannes 2023 

