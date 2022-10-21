Snowfall and Rains in Jammu & Kashmir Signal an Early Winter
More than two inches of snow covered the entire Kashmir Valley.
Rain and snowfall along the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir, including popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, have led to wintry conditions earlier than usual in the Valley.
"There was significant snowfall in many areas of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Gurez, and Karnah," officials said.
Officials said more than two inches of snow had accumulated in the Gulmarg bowl. Snowfall was heavier in the higher reaches of the Valley.
The Mughal Road connecting the Valley with the Poonch district of the Jammu division was closed due to snowfall. Zabarwan Hills in the Srinagar district also received light drizzle.
Minimum temperatures have dropped further due to the cold wind lashing onto the plains from the snow-clad mountains.
People in the Valley have begun wearing woolen clothes, including the thick tweed garment called the 'Pheran'.
Leh recorded the lowest temperature drop of minus 3 degrees Celsius, while areas of Drass town in Ladakh recorded minus 0.9 and Kargil 0.2 degrees Celsius respectively.
The minimum temperature of Srinagar reached 6.4 degrees Celsius, whereas the temperature descended to 3.2 and minus 2 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and Gulmarg.
