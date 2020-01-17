In Pics: SRK, Katrina, Kriti Sanon at Ali Abbas Zafar’s B’Day Bash
Celebs arrive for Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash.
Celebs arrive for Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

On 16 January, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar celebrated his birthday in Mumbai and his guest list was filled with Bollywood celebs. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Sunil Grover, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal and Dino Morea were some of the guests at the party. Vidya Balan came with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who was last seen in Article 15, was also there.

Here are some photos from the evening:

    Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the party.
    Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the party.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Katrina Kaif looked stunning in orange.
    Katrina Kaif looked stunning in orange.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    No one can pull off a pink belt as well as Kriti Sanon.
    No one can pull off a pink belt as well as Kriti Sanon.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Vicky Kaushal smiles.
    Vicky Kaushal smiles.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Vidya Balan waves at the paps.
    Vidya Balan waves at the paps.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur
    Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Ananya Panday arrived with Vicky Kaushal.
    Ananya Panday arrived with Vicky Kaushal.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Ananya Panday poses.
    Ananya Panday poses.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Kartik Aaryan.
    Kartik Aaryan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    SRK and Katrina Kaif pose together.
    SRK and Katrina Kaif pose together.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    <i>Article 15 </i>actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
    Article 15 actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Sunil Grover excited for the party!
    Sunil Grover excited for the party!(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Dino Morea.
    Dino Morea.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Ali Abbas Zafar has directed several films like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Gunday and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

