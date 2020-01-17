In Pics: SRK, Katrina, Kriti Sanon at Ali Abbas Zafar’s B’Day Bash
On 16 January, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar celebrated his birthday in Mumbai and his guest list was filled with Bollywood celebs. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Sunil Grover, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal and Dino Morea were some of the guests at the party. Vidya Balan came with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who was last seen in Article 15, was also there.
Here are some photos from the evening:
Ali Abbas Zafar has directed several films like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Gunday and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.
