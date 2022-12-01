ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: 'Riding Empowers Us,' Say 12 Specially-Abled People on a Road Trip
Their aim is to visit historical sites in numerous cities and raise awareness about accessibility issues.
In a bid to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December, 12 riders of Eagle Specially Abled Riders group embarked on a 12-day journey from Delhi to Jaisalmer on 29 November. All specially-abled, the riders will visit historical sites on the way.
