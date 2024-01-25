Soha-Kunal Share a Glimpse of Their Romantic Journey On 9th Wedding Anniversary

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating nine years of marriage on 25 January. The couple took to social media to wish each other by sharing some of the most memorable moments of their lives through photos and videos.

Soha shared a carousel post on Instagram and simply captioned it "Yes" with a red heart emoji. Kunal, on the other hand, shared a reel that gave us a glimpse of the couple's romantic journey.

He captioned his post, "Aaj humari shaadi ka Happy Birthday hai (Today is our wedding anniversary). With love, Soha ka Aadmi (Soha’s man) (wink and red heart emojis).”

Have a look: