Sidharth-Kiara to Pulkit-Kriti: Here's How Bollywood Celebs Celebrated Holi 2024

Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda celebrated their first Holi together after marriage.

Bollywood celebrities celebrated Holi in full swing on Monday, 25 March. Newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat and Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their first Holi after marriage this year. While Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan embraced the festival of colours with their family, Rashmika Mandanna spent the day with her crew on set.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also shared a glimpse of their fun-filled celebration.

