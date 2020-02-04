Shruti Haasan, Samantha Recreate Iconic Raja Ravi Varma Paintings
Actors turn muse for G Venket Ram’s painting series.
Actors turn muse for G Venket Ram’s painting series.(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/G. Venket Ram)

Shruti Haasan, Samantha Recreate Iconic Raja Ravi Varma Paintings

Quint Entertainment
Photos

Recently south actors Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Suhasini Maniratnam, Aishwarya Rajessh, Shobana Chandrakumar, Ramya Krishnan, Priyadarshini Govind, and Nadia , Lissy Lakshmi, and Lakshmi Manchu joined hands with visual artist G Venket Ram for an iconic series that beautifully recreates the work of Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma. The series is called, “G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma.” Each photo, as shared on the photographer’s Instagram page, comes with a brief explanation of what the painting and the recreated photograph are supposed to reflect.

Take a look:

Loading...

Also Read : Shireen Mody’s Paintings Brought to Life the Landscapes of Goa

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...