Shruti Haasan, Samantha Recreate Iconic Raja Ravi Varma Paintings
Recently south actors Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Suhasini Maniratnam, Aishwarya Rajessh, Shobana Chandrakumar, Ramya Krishnan, Priyadarshini Govind, and Nadia , Lissy Lakshmi, and Lakshmi Manchu joined hands with visual artist G Venket Ram for an iconic series that beautifully recreates the work of Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma. The series is called, “G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma.” Each photo, as shared on the photographer’s Instagram page, comes with a brief explanation of what the painting and the recreated photograph are supposed to reflect.
Take a look:
Loading...
- 12
- 11
- 10
- 09
- 08
- 07
- 06
- 05
- 04
- 03
- 02
- 01
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )