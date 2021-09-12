Pics: Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan Perform Ganesh Visarjan With Family

Several celebrities welcomed Ganpati home this year for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with COVID-19 precautions. Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan, and Padmini Kolhapure performed their Ganesh Visarjan ceremonies with friends and family.

A few days after she brought the idol home, Shilpa Shetty and her family were spotted taking the Ganpati idol for the Visarjan. Shilpa can be seen in a floral dress with daughter Samisha and son Viaan sported a similar print on their traditional attire.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Sharma and husband, actor Aayush Sharma were joined by Sohail Khan to take part in the Visarjan ritual. Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi also attended.