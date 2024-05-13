ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sharmin Segal Shares BTS Pics With Sonakshi, Manisha & Aditi From Heeramandi Set

Sharmin Segal took to Instagram to share these pics.

Sharmin Segal took to Instagram on Monday, 13 May, to share some goofy behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The carousel post also featured unseen pictures of Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Farida Jalal, and Aditi Rao Hydari from the sets.

Sharmin captioned her post, "#heeramandi BTS! Soo many memories made in the last 3 years! It is impossible to fit it all into one post! So many people that have been so supportive and kind. Thank you to everyone that was a part of this very special project love youu all!"

