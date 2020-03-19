In Pics: SRK, Salman’s Mother at Hiroo Johar’s Birthday Party
Shah Rukh Khan and Salma Khan at Hiroo Johar’s birthday bash.&nbsp;
Shah Rukh Khan and Salma Khan at Hiroo Johar’s birthday bash. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

In Pics: SRK, Salman’s Mother at Hiroo Johar’s Birthday Party

Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar turned a year older recently and she celebrated her special day with family and friends. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s mother Salma were among the guests who came at the party. SRK was dressed in a black jacket with a beanie.

  • 04
    Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Karan Johar’s mom Hiroo’s birthday bash.&nbsp;
    Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Karan Johar’s mom Hiroo’s birthday bash. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Salman Khan’s mother Salma at the party.&nbsp;
    Salman Khan’s mother Salma at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Karan Johar with his mom.&nbsp;
    Karan Johar with his mom. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
  • 01
    Karan Johar took to Instagram to wish his mom.&nbsp;
    Karan Johar took to Instagram to wish his mom. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Earlier Karan took to social media to pen a heartfelt message for his mother on her birthday. “The wind beneath my wings....my voice of reason....my conscience keeper and the big love story of my life! I love you so much mama! Hiroo Johar happy birthday!”, the filmmaker wrote.

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

