In Pics: SRK, Salman’s Mother at Hiroo Johar’s Birthday Party
Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar turned a year older recently and she celebrated her special day with family and friends. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s mother Salma were among the guests who came at the party. SRK was dressed in a black jacket with a beanie.
Earlier Karan took to social media to pen a heartfelt message for his mother on her birthday. “The wind beneath my wings....my voice of reason....my conscience keeper and the big love story of my life! I love you so much mama! Hiroo Johar happy birthday!”, the filmmaker wrote.
