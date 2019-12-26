In Pics: SRK, Ranbir, Alia and Saif Celebrate Christmas in Style
Bollywood celebs celebrate Christmas.&nbsp;
Bollywood celebs celebrate Christmas. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

As the lanes and bylanes of Mumbai were lit up in Christmas lights, Bollywood celebs too revelled in the festive spirit. Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar were seen attending the Christmas party at Zoya Akhtar’s place. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the day with his parents Rishi and Neetu. Alia Bhatt also joined them.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were all dressed up for the occasion. Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh too had great fun with their family.

Check out the photos:

  • 15
    Shah Rukh Khan waved at his fans as he attended Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party.&nbsp;
    Shah Rukh Khan waved at his fans as he attended Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Janhvi Kapoor clicked outside Zoya's house.&nbsp;
    Janhvi Kapoor clicked outside Zoya's house. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Shweta Bachchan celebrated Christmas at Zoya’s place.&nbsp;
    Shweta Bachchan celebrated Christmas at Zoya’s place. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Siddhant Chaturvedi dressed in red for the occasion.&nbsp;
    Siddhant Chaturvedi dressed in red for the occasion. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Diya Mirza outside Zoya’s house.&nbsp;
    Diya Mirza outside Zoya’s house. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Ishaan Khatter waves at the paparazzi.&nbsp;
    Ishaan Khatter waves at the paparazzi. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Farhan Akhtar attended his sister’s Christmas bash.&nbsp;
    Farhan Akhtar attended his sister’s Christmas bash. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur strike a pose.&nbsp;
    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur strike a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Kareena looks stunning in a jumpsuit.&nbsp;
    Kareena looks stunning in a jumpsuit. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh had their own little Christmas party.&nbsp;
    Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh had their own little Christmas party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ring in the festivities.
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ring in the festivities.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Rishi and Neetu Kapoor gear up for the celebration.&nbsp;
    Rishi and Neetu Kapoor gear up for the celebration. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Randhir Kapoor sports a Santa cap.&nbsp;
    Randhir Kapoor sports a Santa cap. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Karisma Kapoor attended a Christmas party.&nbsp;
    Karisma Kapoor attended a Christmas party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Arjun Kapoor celebrated the day with Malaika.
    Arjun Kapoor celebrated the day with Malaika.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

