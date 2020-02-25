Nearly Seven Months After Lockdown, Schools Reopen in Kashmir
Donning uniforms after nearly seven months, thousands of students on Monday, 24 February, turned up at their schools that re-opened across the Kashmir Valley. All schools in Kashmir had been shut since August due to the lockdown that followed the abrogation of Article 370.
All security arrangements were put in place for the students to attend schools, officials said. The students were happy to be back at the schools after being forced to stay at home all these months.
Teachers expressed hope of a good year ahead so that students get uninterrupted education, saying the education of the children suffered last year due to the situation in the Valley.
The government had made attempts last year to re-open schools in a phased manner following the Centre's decision to do away with Jammu and Kashmir's special provisions. However, it failed to bear any fruit as parents kept their wards at home due to apprehensions about their safety.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )