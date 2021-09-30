ADVERTISEMENT
Vicky Kaushal at Sardar Udham trailer launch.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Vicky Kaushal & Team at 'Sardar Udham' Trailer Launch

Sardar Udham is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Photos
1 min read

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham released on Thursday, 30 September. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film follows Vicky as Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, on 13 March, 1940, in London, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October.

Here are some pics from the trailer launch:

