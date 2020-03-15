Pics: Sara, Kartik, Ranveer Dazzle at Zee Cine Awards Red Carpet

The annual Zee Cine Awards were held in Mumbai without a live audience due to the coronavirus scare across the country. Ranveer Singh won the award for Best Actor for his performance in Gully Boy. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ranveer Singh’s duo in the film fetched them the award for Best Onscreen Pair and the film also bagged the award for the Best Song of the Year.

From Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan to Tara Sutaria, the celebrities were at the glamorous best at the red carpet. Take a look at the pictures: