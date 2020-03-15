Pics: Sara, Kartik, Ranveer Dazzle at Zee Cine Awards Red Carpet
Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh at Zee Cine Awards.&nbsp;
Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh at Zee Cine Awards. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Pics: Sara, Kartik, Ranveer Dazzle at Zee Cine Awards Red Carpet

The annual Zee Cine Awards were held in Mumbai without a live audience due to the coronavirus scare across the country. Ranveer Singh won the award for Best Actor for his performance in Gully Boy. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ranveer Singh’s duo in the film fetched them the award for Best Onscreen Pair and the film also bagged the award for the Best Song of the Year.

From Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan to Tara Sutaria, the celebrities were at the glamorous best at the red carpet. Take a look at the pictures:

    Hrithik Roshan performed at the Zee Cine Awards 2020.&nbsp;
    Hrithik Roshan performed at the Zee Cine Awards 2020. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Ranveer Singh donned a Versace jacket for the awards ceremony.
    Ranveer Singh donned a Versace jacket for the awards ceremony.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Sara Ali Khan twirls in her beautiful peach gown.
    Sara Ali Khan twirls in her beautiful peach gown.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Tara Sutaria looks graceful in a black gown.
    Tara Sutaria looks graceful in a black gown.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Kartik Aryan in a monochrome suit.&nbsp;
    Kartik Aryan in a monochrome suit. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Kriti Sanon dazzles at the red carpet.&nbsp;
    Kriti Sanon dazzles at the red carpet. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

