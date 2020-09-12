Meet Santhana Krishnan, the Man Who Made Doors His Muse 

Santhana Krishnan has an unusual nickname – ‘Door man’.

The 43-year-old artist from Kumbakonam, a temple town in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, has made doors his muse for the last 20 years. Krishnan creates miniature, life-sized, or sometimes even larger-than-life-sized three-dimensional paintings of doors.

His fascination with doors began in his ancestral house in Edappadi, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, which had about 82 doors.

But today, he has travelled to over 42 countries – and painted along with several renowned artists.