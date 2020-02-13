Lakme Fashion Week Day 2: Sania Mirza Stuns in an Ethnic Outfit
Sania Mirza walks the ramp on the second day of Lakme Fashion Week 2020.
Sania Mirza walks the ramp on the second day of Lakme Fashion Week 2020.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

The second day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 saw Sania Mirza rock the stage in her ethnic best. She wore a long grey and red kurta paired with a belt. Sania’s outfit was designed by Reena Singh and it was inspired by the handloom of Telangana. Apart from Sania, the other guests at the event were filmmakers Konkona Sen Sharma and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Sunny Leone.

On the first day, Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh and Saiee Manjrekar were the showstoppers.

    Sania Mirza walks the ramp on the second day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020.&nbsp;
    Sania Mirza walks the ramp on the second day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Sania’s outfit is designed by Reena Singh.&nbsp;
    Sania’s outfit is designed by Reena Singh. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Sania strikes a pose.&nbsp;
    Sania strikes a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    The sportswoman with her designer and the team.&nbsp;
    The sportswoman with her designer and the team. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Konkona Sen Sharma and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at Lakme Fashion Week.&nbsp;
    Konkona Sen Sharma and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Sunny Leone looks stunning in a pink dress.&nbsp;
    Sunny Leone looks stunning in a pink dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

