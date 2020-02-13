Lakme Fashion Week Day 2: Sania Mirza Stuns in an Ethnic Outfit

The second day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 saw Sania Mirza rock the stage in her ethnic best. She wore a long grey and red kurta paired with a belt. Sania’s outfit was designed by Reena Singh and it was inspired by the handloom of Telangana. Apart from Sania, the other guests at the event were filmmakers Konkona Sen Sharma and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Sunny Leone.

On the first day, Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh and Saiee Manjrekar were the showstoppers.