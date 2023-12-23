Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Sania Mirza, Sunny Leone & Others At Salman Khan's Niece's Birthday Party

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan hosted several celebrities for their daughter Ayat's 4th birthday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Sania Mirza, Sunny Leone & Others At Salman Khan's Niece's Birthday Party
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Salman Khan’s niece Ayat Sharma celebrated her fourth birthday on Friday (22 December) and the birthday bash was attended by several celebrities and their kids.

Salim Khan, Helen, and Arbaaz Khan also attended the event hosted by Ayat's parents, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma. Sunny Leone was spotted with her three kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher. Neil Nitin Mukesh attended with wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh, and Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri was also one of the attendees.

Check out photos from the event. 

Also Read

Pics: Salman Khan & Others Attend Sohail Khan's Birthday Bash

Pics: Salman Khan & Others Attend Sohail Khan's Birthday Bash

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Salman Khan 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×