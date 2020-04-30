Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, 30 April, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was 67.Rishi breathed his last after he was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, 29 April, night.In a career spanning over five decades, Kapoor did more than 90 films. He is survived by his wife Neetu Singh Kapoor and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. Here’s charting the journey of the veteran actor through photos filled with fond memories.Rishi Was a Rage On Twitter, Here Are Some of His Last TweetsRemembering Rishi Kapoor: His Last Interview With The Quint We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)