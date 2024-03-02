Before Leaving India, Rihanna Tells Paps She ‘Loves India’, Hugs Cops at Airport

After her amazing performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, pop star Rihanna interacts with paparazzi at the airport and even posed for pictures with them.
A video of her hugging the security personnel present at the airport has also been going viral. When she arrived at the airport, she also said to the paparazzi, "I love India. The show was the best! I haven't done a road show in eight years so I want to come back."
At the event, Rihanna performed several of her songs including 'Umbrella', 'Rude Boy, and 'Wild Thoughts'. Actor Janhvi Kapoor also shared a video of the singer dancing with her to the song 'Zingaat'.
Several celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Kiran Rao, and Saif Ali Khan are attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.
