In Pics: Ranveer, Deepika, Hrithik & Others Attend the U2 Concert
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan at the U2 concert.&nbsp;
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan at the U2 concert. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

The legendary Irish rock band U2 performed amidst much fanfare on Sunday, 15 December. From Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to Shaheen Bhatt and Anurag Kashyap, many celebrities were there to cheer for the band.

U2 brought their acclaimed The Joshua Tree Tour, celebrating the band’s 1987 album of the same name to Mumbai. It was the final stop of the international tour. The members, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr had expressed their excitement to come to Mumbai some time back.

Check out some photos from the red carpet:

  • 11
    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose with their friends ahead of the U2 concert.&nbsp;
    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose with their friends ahead of the U2 concert. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Some goofing around before the show.&nbsp;
    Some goofing around before the show. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Diana Penty keeps it cool and casual.&nbsp;
    Diana Penty keeps it cool and casual. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan attend the concert.&nbsp;
    Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan attend the concert. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Mira Kapoor clicked as she enters the venue.&nbsp;
    Mira Kapoor clicked as she enters the venue. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Shaheen Bhatt was present at the concert.&nbsp;
    Shaheen Bhatt was present at the concert. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Hrithik, Sussanne, Kunal Kapoor with their kids
    Hrithik, Sussanne, Kunal Kapoor with their kids(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Anurag Kashyap attends the concert.&nbsp;
    Anurag Kashyap attends the concert. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Jaanvi Dhawan adds a dash of bling with her gold jacket.&nbsp;
    Jaanvi Dhawan adds a dash of bling with her gold jacket. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali.&nbsp;
    Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Rannvijay Singha and his wife Priyanka Vohra.
    Rannvijay Singha and his wife Priyanka Vohra.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

