Pics: Ranveer and Deepika Arrive in Mumbai from Bangalore

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive in Mumbai from Bangalore.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
The couple were seen donning protective masks as they made their way home.
With everyone locked in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities can rarely be spotted in the airport. After a long time, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were clicked on Sunday (23 August) arriving in Mumbai from Bangalore. The couple was seen twinning in flared denims and black T-shirts. Ranveer chose a more elaborate face cover.
Take a look at the photos
Ranveer and Deepika have entertained fans through the lockdown. From whipping delicious meals to have fun live sessions, the duo gave us a glimpse into what they were up to these months.
