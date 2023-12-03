Join Us On:

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Share New Pictures From Their Wedding Party

Randeep & Lin got married in Imphal on 29 November.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Share New Pictures From Their Wedding Party
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married on 29 November in Imphal. Now, the newlyweds took to social media on on Saturday, 2 December, to share a bunch of photos from their wedding.

Randeep wore a white-and-gold kurta and dhoti, while Lin looked gorgeous in a yellow traditional Manipuri attire. Randeep captioned the photos as, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after."

Also Read

Pics: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Return to Mumbai After Wedding In Manipur

Pics: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Return to Mumbai After Wedding In Manipur

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Randeep Hooda 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×