Miheeka Bajaj dons a Anamika Khanna on her wedding day.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Pics: Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Get Married in Hyderabad
Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya were among guests who attended Rana Dagubbati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding.
Telugu actor Rana Daggubati caused quite a stir when he tweeted about his engagement to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj back in May. Today, while the world reels from COVID-19, the couple got married in a traditional Andhra-style ceremony in Hyderabad. Miheeka donned a cream and golden Anamika Khanna lehenga.
On Saturday, Rana had taken to social media to announce that he was "ready" for his wedding. He also shared his wedding look in a photo with his brother, Venkatesh Daggubati, and father, Daggubati Suresh Babu.
Who is Miheeka?
Not much was known about Rana’s enchanting fiancé when he posted two pictures of them wearing traditional clothing and captioned “And its official”.
An entrepreneur and the founder of the interior and event décor company Dew Drop Design Studio, Miheeka is the daughter of businesswoman Bunty Bajaj, a prominent name in the jewellery industry. The wedding ceremony ireportedly took place with extreme precaution. Rana Daggubati’s father had stated that everyone attending the wedding would be tested for COVID-19. Social distancing is expected to be maintained and sanitisers will be provided.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.