Pics: Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Get Married in Hyderabad

Not much was known about Rana’s enchanting fiancé when he posted two pictures of them wearing traditional clothing and captioned “And its official”.

An entrepreneur and the founder of the interior and event décor company Dew Drop Design Studio, Miheeka is the daughter of businesswoman Bunty Bajaj, a prominent name in the jewellery industry. The wedding ceremony ireportedly took place with extreme precaution. Rana Daggubati’s father had stated that everyone attending the wedding would be tested for COVID-19. Social distancing is expected to be maintained and sanitisers will be provided.