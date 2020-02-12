Lakme Fashion Week Day 1: Rakul Preet, Sunny Leone Rock the Stage
Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Leone and Saiee Manjrekar at the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Lakme Fashion Week Day 1: Rakul Preet, Sunny Leone Rock the Stage

After Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Leone, Saiee Manjrekar rocked the stage at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. Dressed in their stylish best, the actors stunned everyone with their outfits. While Rakul Preet wore an elegant white shirt and black trousers, Sunny Leone’s dramatic boots grabbed our attention. Saiee Manjrekar, on the other hand, wore a black leather dress.

Ananya Panday was also seen at the Fashion Week, in conversation with Anaita Shroff Adajania.

  • 08
    Dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, Rakul Preet Singh walked the ramp for Ajio at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020.  (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Sunny Leone in her stylish best. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Sunny Leone’s outfit was designed by Swapnil Shinde. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Neha Dhupia wore a quirky outfit for Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Neha with the team. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Saiee Manjrekar looked beautiful in a black leather dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Ananya Panday in conversation with Anaita Shroff Adjania. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Sona Mohapatra was one of the guests at the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

