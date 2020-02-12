Lakme Fashion Week Day 1: Rakul Preet, Sunny Leone Rock the Stage

After Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Leone, Saiee Manjrekar rocked the stage at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. Dressed in their stylish best, the actors stunned everyone with their outfits. While Rakul Preet wore an elegant white shirt and black trousers, Sunny Leone’s dramatic boots grabbed our attention. Saiee Manjrekar, on the other hand, wore a black leather dress.

Ananya Panday was also seen at the Fashion Week, in conversation with Anaita Shroff Adajania.