Pics: Radhika Madan, Kriti, Kartik at ‘Angrezi Medium’ Screening
Radhika, Kriti, Kartik at Angrezi Medium screening.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Radhika Madan, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Ranvir Shorey and a host of other celebrities recently attended the special screening of Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium, slated to release on 13 March. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film features Radhika, Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Deepak Dobriyal.

Angrezi Medium recounts the story of Irrfan, a sweetshop owner with Radhika as his daughter who wishes to pursue higher education in the UK. He then travels to London to collect the funds required for her admission. It features Pankaj Tripathi as a wheeler-dealer who runs a travel agency and Kareena Kapoor as a cop.

Take a look at the pictures:

  • 07
    Radhika Madan keeps it casual in a white tee and jeans.&nbsp;
    Radhika Madan keeps it casual in a white tee and jeans. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Deepak Dobriyal attends the special screening.&nbsp;
    Deepak Dobriyal attends the special screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Kriti Sanon also arrived for the screening.
    Kriti Sanon also arrived for the screening.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Kartik Aaryan kept it casual.
    Kartik Aaryan kept it casual.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Dinesh Vijan, Radhika Madan and Kriti Sanon pose for the shutterbugs.&nbsp;
    Dinesh Vijan, Radhika Madan and Kriti Sanon pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Director of <i>Angrezi Medium, </i>Homi Adajania with Radhika Madan.
    Director of Angrezi Medium, Homi Adajania with Radhika Madan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Ranvir Shorey also stars in the film.&nbsp;
    Ranvir Shorey also stars in the film. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

