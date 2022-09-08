ADVERTISEMENT
Childhood, Coronation, Reign: Remembering Queen Elizabeth's Life Through Photos
Queen Elizabeth served as the ruling monarch of the United Kingdom for over 70 years.
The UK's longest-reigning monarch in history, Queen Elizabeth II, breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, 8 September.
She was 96 years old at the time of her passing and had served as a ruling monarch of the United Kingdom and figurehead of the Commonwealth for over 70 years.
From her childhood to her wedding, coronation, and meetings with world leaders, here are some photographed highlights of Queen Elizabeth's life.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×