Childhood, Coronation, Reign: Remembering Queen Elizabeth's Life Through Photos

The UK's longest-reigning monarch in history, Queen Elizabeth II, breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, 8 September.

She was 96 years old at the time of her passing and had served as a ruling monarch of the United Kingdom and figurehead of the Commonwealth for over 70 years.

From her childhood to her wedding, coronation, and meetings with world leaders, here are some photographed highlights of Queen Elizabeth's life.