Priyanka Chopra Wraps Shoot For 'Head of State'; Posts Pics With Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra finished her shoot for Heads of State and shared some photos and videos from the shoot days via a reel. Accompanied by her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka recently posted on Instagram, giving glimpses of their time together. In her latest post, Priyanka excitedly announced the completion of the shoot. And amidst the work, she made sure to indulge in some playful moments with Malti, including squats and even stick fighting.

She wrote, "And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude."