Priyanka Chopra Shares a Glimpse of Her Birthday Celebration; Thanks Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday on 18 July. Taking to social media on 19 July, the actor shared a glimpse of how she celebrated the special occasion while also shooting for her upcoming film, The Bluff.

Posting some pictures from the day, Priyanka penned a long note to express her gratitude to everyone for their lovely wishes. The actor also shared that although her husband Nick Jonas wasn't around on her birthday, he made his presence felt "in special ways."

She wrote "It was a working birthday this year. I’ve had so many of those over the years and have realised it’s one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set. Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here @nickjonas. The Dosa truck for the crew tho!!! My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too @drmadhuakhourichopra. I love you. My little Angel @maltimarie for making life worth it."

"Everyone who made the effort and found the address to my production office here in Australia and sent me tokens, I appreciate you so much. My cast, crew and producers of The Bluff, thank you all for the laughter, they joy, the beautifully decorated trailers, bringing in all the flowers every few minutes(sorry ADs) the waffle truck, the hugs, the cards, the cakes, you all are the best and I would not want yesterday to be any other way. Thank you to everyone from around the world that texted, called and messaged. Thank you for thinking of me. I slept like a baby after that loong day. Best birthday gift. With gratitude Pri (sic)," Priyanka added.