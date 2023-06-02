ADVERTISEMENT

Pride Month: Call for a 'More Inclusive Campus' at Pride Parade in DU

Students demanded horizontal reservation for transgender students, and gender-neutral washrooms across campuses.

Ashna Butani
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Also Read

Ads, Campaigns, and Rainbow Washing: Can Brands Do Better This Pride Month?

Ads, Campaigns, and Rainbow Washing: Can Brands Do Better This Pride Month?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×