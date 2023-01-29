ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Amid Rain & Classical Ragas, Prez Murmu's 1st Beating Retreat Ceremony

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the culmination of the four-day Republic Day celebrations.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, 29 January, attended her first Beating Retreat ceremony, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the culmination of the four-day Republic Day celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Ambedkar, Birsa Munda's Portraits Smashed During Republic Day Celebrations in MP

Ambedkar, Birsa Munda's Portraits Smashed During Republic Day Celebrations in MP

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×