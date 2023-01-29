ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Amid Rain & Classical Ragas, Prez Murmu's 1st Beating Retreat Ceremony
The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the culmination of the four-day Republic Day celebrations.
Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, 29 January, attended her first Beating Retreat ceremony, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
