Mughal Road, which connects the Valley with the Jammu division through Shopian-Rajouri axis, has been closed for several days due to heavy snowfall in the region.
In Pics: Power Outage in J&K, Valley Cut Off After Heavy Snowfall
Weather predictions depict moderate to heavy snowfall, with South Kashmir facing very heavy snowfall, said the MET.
After the heaviest snowfall of the season, many areas of the Kashmir Valley remain cut off from the rest of the country for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, 5 January due to ‘accumulation of snow’ which first began on Sunday morning.
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Mughal road have been closed, leaving nearly 4,500 vehicles with essentials moving to the Valley stranded, reported PTI. The 294 km Srinagar-Jammu highway is the only road link connecting the region to the outside world.
“Shooting stones, landslides at various places on the highway since Saturday night caused the suspension of traffic, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded”, said an official to The Quint.
The Valley has also lost power supply. The accumulation of snow has disrupted vehicular traffic on roads and damaged transmission lines because of which regions have been plunged into darkness.
Flights have been suspended in the Valley. All routine flights at the Srinagar international airport on Tuesday were cancelled due to poor visibility, in the wake of the inclement weather.
South Kashmir’s Kulgam district has received the highest snowfall with an accumulation of three to four feet, reported PTI.
Efforts towards snow clearance operations are ongoing, as are the efforts to restore traffic movement on the highway, told a traffic control department official to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
