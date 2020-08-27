View Fullscreen
1/4

Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor performing the aarti before visarjan.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor Perform Ganesh Visarjan

The mother-daughter duo went for an eco-friendly Ganesh idol.

Quint Entertainment
Published27 Aug 2020, 11:52 AM IST
Photos
1 min read

Bollywood celebrities are enjoying the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and celebrating the festival in their homes with great fervour. A lot of celebrities even went green and chose eco-friendly Ganpati idols.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor performed Ganesh Visarjan at their house on Thursday, with an eco-friendly idol.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!