View Fullscreen
1/4
Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor performing the aarti before visarjan.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
In Pics: Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor Perform Ganesh Visarjan
The mother-daughter duo went for an eco-friendly Ganesh idol.
Bollywood celebrities are enjoying the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and celebrating the festival in their homes with great fervour. A lot of celebrities even went green and chose eco-friendly Ganpati idols.
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor performed Ganesh Visarjan at their house on Thursday, with an eco-friendly idol.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!