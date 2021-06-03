Pics: Virat & Anushka Clicked at the Airport With Baby Vamika

View Fullscreen
Anushka Sharma at the airport with daughter Vamika, ready to leave for the UK.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team has left for the world test championship, to be held in the UK.
Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team has left for the world test championship, to be held in the UK. The players were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night. Virat was accompanied by wife and actor Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika. Apart from the men's team and their families, members of the Indian women's cricket team were also present at the airport. They, too, will be playing a Test match in the UK.
