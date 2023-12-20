Join Us On:
Pics: Salman Khan & Others Attend Sohail Khan's Birthday Bash

Actor Sohail Khan celebrated his 53rd birthday along with his family and friends at a party in Mumbai.

Pics: Salman Khan & Others Attend Sohail Khan's Birthday Bash
 Actor Sohail Khan, who turned 53 today, celebrated along with his family and friends at a party in Mumbai. Sohail's brothers Salman and Arbaaz along with Sohail's sister Arpita Khan Sharma arrived with her husband Aayush Sharma and kids Ayan and Ahil.Sohail's father and veteran writer Salim Khan was also pictured at the festivities. 

Topics:  Salman Khan 

